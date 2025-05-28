Berlin to partner with Ukraine on long-range weapons production — chancellor

BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. The German government will support Ukraine in developing and producing long-range weapons domestically, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a news conference after talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin.

"We will continue our military support and expand it," he said, adding that Germany would do so "for as long as it takes."

"Today, our defense ministers will sign a memorandum of intent on the supply of Ukrainian-made long-range combat systems," he said. "This will constitute cooperation at the industrial level, which can be realized both in Ukraine and here, in Germany," Merz added.

"This marks the beginning of a new modality of military-industrial cooperation between our countries, which offers great potential," he said, without providing any details.

According to the Bild newspaper, the German government intends to allocate several million euros to support the Ukrainian defense industry, specifically for the development of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km.