SCO Secretary General says security cannot be privilege of chosen countries

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is aimed at supporting peace and security, though it is not a military-political bloc. The organization believes that security should not become a privilege for certain states, and it cannot be ensured at the expense of others, SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

"Historically, the SCO is committed to supporting peace, security, and stability. That said, the SCO is not a military-political bloc, it does not have a collective security principle. Overall, the organization adheres to the principle of non-confrontation, and non-directedness against third parties," he said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

All SCO members and partners "are committed to turning the region of the organization into a peaceful, flourishing, and harmonious space," while SCO members in political documents have repeatedly advocated unity and cooperation instead of confrontation, the Secretary General noted. "Security cannot be a privilege of the few, and it cannot be ensured at the expense of security of others," he stressed.