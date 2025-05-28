Israeli warplanes attack Houthi facilities in Sanaa airport

TEL AVIV, May 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa Airport in Yemen, the army press service said in a statement.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck at the main airport in Sana'a and aircraft belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization. The aircraft struck were used by the Houthi terrorist organization for the transfer of terrorists who advanced terrorist attacks against the state of Israel," the statement reads.

The press service noted that "the main airport of Sana'a is continuously operated by the Houthi regime and is used by them for terror purposes." "The IDF is determined to continue to operate against anyone who poses a threat to Israeli civilians wherever necessary," the agency added.

According to Al Masirah TV channel, Israeli warplanes delivered at least four strikes on Sanaa Airport, shelling a Yemenia Airways airliner and the airport’s runway.