Switzerland refuses to comment on speculation Geneva to host Russia-Ukraine talks

GENEVA, May 27. /TASS/. The Swiss Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg's suggestion that Geneva may serve as the venue for the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Foreign Ministry does not comment on these statements. Switzerland remains ready to offer its good offices. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains contacts at various levels with all parties involved," the ministry's press service said in response to a request from TASS.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Kellogg said that the American administration had received from Kiev a list of conditions for resolving the conflict with Russia. According to him, Washington is currently awaiting a response from Russia, which will be followed by the processing of both documents and another round of negotiations. Kellogg added that they are likely to be held in Geneva.

On May 16, the first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming the negotiations on May 11. Kiev, after the call of the American leader Donald Trump to "immediately agree" to the proposal of the head of the Russian state, said he would take part in the meeting. Prior to that, Zelensky called the introduction of a 30-day ceasefire a condition for starting negotiations with Moscow. Following the May 16 meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, to outline in detail their vision of a possible future ceasefire and to continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said Russia was satisfied with the meeting.