Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan asks Putin to lend hand in Gazprom-Botas talks

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to lend a hand in ongoing talks between Gazprom and Botas.

"As you know, Turkey covers most of its gas needs with supplies from Russia. It is crucial that this continues uninterruptedly and properly. Talks are currently underway between Botas and Gazprom. We have asked Mr. Putin to provide support in this matter," Fidan said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Fidan did not explain what the talks are about or what kind of support the Turkish side would like to receive. In autumn of 2023, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar reported that Ankara expects to receive "more reasonable prices" for Russian gas in the coming years and hopes that Gazprom obliges.