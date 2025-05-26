Top Turkish diplomat discussed bilateral ties, settlement in Ukraine with Putin — sources

ISTANBUL, May 26. /TASS/. Issues of the Ukrainian settlement and bilateral relations were the focus of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

Fidan is on a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"The sides discussed the latest initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, developments after the Istanbul talks [on Ukraine] on May 16. They also discussed bilateral ties in the economy and energy sector," the sources said.

Istanbul hosted the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on May 16. The initiative to resume the negotiating process was voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11. Following US President Donald Trump’s call on Kiev to immediately accept the Russian leader’s proposal, Kiev agreed to take part in the meeting despite Vladimir Zelensky’s earlier statements that Ukraine would engage in talks with Russia only on condition of a 30-day ceasefire. At the meeting in Istanbul the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs, provide their view on the possible future ceasefire, detailing it, and continue the negotiation process. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side was satisfied with their results.