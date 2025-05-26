SCO welcomes direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations — Deputy Secretary General

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) welcomes direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, SCO Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan told TASS.

"This is a political issue. But we welcome any solution where there is peace and stability," he said, answering a relevant question.

On May 16, the first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, to detail their vision of a possible future ceasefire, and to continue the negotiation process. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.