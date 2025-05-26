India-Pakistan interaction at SCO unaffected by recent tensions — senior official

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad have not affected either the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) or interaction between the two countries at the venue, Deputy Secretary-General of the SCO Sohail Khan told TASS.

"We have discussed this issue at the SCO. India and Pakistan have no right to raise problems concerning their bilateral relations at the SCO platform, especially problems regarding the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir," the senior SCO official said when asked how the recent escalation between the two countries has impacted their interaction within the organization.

Also, the two countries continue to cooperate as part of multilateral projects, Khan said. "Of course, their mood has changed, and our mood has changed, too," he said as he acknowledged purely human reasons for those changes.