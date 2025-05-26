SCO secretary-general to visit Moscow this week, his deputy tells TASS

MOSCOW, 26 May. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev will visit Moscow this week to attend the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, his deputy Sohail Khan told TASS.

Asked whether such a visit was planned, the agency source replied in the affirmative. "Yes, he will visit Moscow this week to take part in the conference," he said.

The 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues will be held on May 27-29 at Moscow's Russia National Center. Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries and 14 international organizations have already confirmed their participation.