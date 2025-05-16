Israel strikes two Yemeni ports — media

DUBAI, May 16. /TASS/. Israel has launched strikes on the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and Al-Salif, located on the Red Sea coast in the Ansar Allah-controlled Al Hodeidah Governorate, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel reported.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Al Hadath TV channel informed that Israeli aircraft attacked port infrastructure in western Yemen more than 10 times. No details were provided regarding the consequences of the strikes, including information on any casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli army had twice issued notices to evacuate people from the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif, which handle the bulk of imports to the Houthi-controlled territories.