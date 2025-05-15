Turkish top diplomat sees ‘window of opportunity’ opening up to settle Ukraine conflict

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. A window of opportunity to end the Ukraine conflict has opened up, and NATO countries are meeting to discuss how they can help the peace process along, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists on Thursday.

"Our efforts to end the war in Ukraine on a just and lasting basis will certainly be an important part of discussions on today’s agenda," Fidan stated before a meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Antalya.

"You all know very well that Turkey has always emphasized the need for a diplomatic way to resolve this matter," he continued.

"After three years of unbearable suffering, a window of opportunity has finally opened up," Fidan said. "Let us hope that the negotiations in Istanbul will open a new chapter."

"Our meeting today [of NATO foreign ministers] will serve as an important opportunity to discuss how we can individually and collectively support this process," the Turkish foreign minister added.