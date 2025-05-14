Russia-US positive dialogue may give chance for peace in Middle East — Palestinian envoy

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Positive Russian-American dialogue may contribute to peace in the Middle East, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on the sidelines of the international Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum economic event.

"We believe that Russia, China, India, and BRICS as a whole is the new world. Collectively, they can make an impact. Meanwhile, improving Russian-American relations may also present an opportunity to stop Israeli attacks," the diplomat said.

The 16th international economic forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum runs from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The main theme of the forum in 2025 is "Digitalization: a new reality and additional opportunities for expanding cooperation." Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum. TASS is the event’s general media partner.