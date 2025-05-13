Chinese Film Festival sets newly inked agreements between Russia, China in motion

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Chinese Film Festival that has kicked off in Russian cities is the first step toward the implementation of the recently signed top-level agreements between Moscow and Beijing, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

Vitaly Fadeyev, deputy director of the ministry’s first Asia department, recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently visited Moscow, where he attended V-Day celebrations and held talks with the Russian leader.

Along with important strategic matters, the two leaders "also discussed humanitarian cooperation, including in the movie industry," he noted.

"And the festival, which opens today, is the first major cultural event after the Russian-Chinese summit. I think that this marks the beginning of the implementation of the top-level agreements that were reached several days ago in the Kremlin," he pointed out.

Mutual understanding and trust as basis for Russian-Chinese friendship

Lin Siwei, China Film Archive Deputy Curator, stressed in turn that Moscow and Beijing are linked by a long history of friendship and the Chinese president’s recent visit has demonstrated that "relations between Russia and China have never been better in terms of mutual understanding and mutual support."

"I am sure that the Russian-Chinese cooperation will continue to develop in the long-term perspective under the leadership of the two countries’ presidents," he added.

About the festival

The Chinese Film Festival will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan from May 13-17. The program includes films of various genres, from detective to fantasy movies, as well as films about World War II.

According to Roskino, a Russian state-owned audiovisual production company, film screenings will be free to the public as part of the program of Russian-Chinese Cross Years of Culture, which also includes a festival of Russian movies to be held in China later in 2025.