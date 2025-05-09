Indian border guards report elimination of seven terrorists at Pakistan border

NEW DELHI, May 9. /TASS/. India’s Border Security Force has eliminated seven terrorists along the border with Pakistan and inflicted damage on a Pakistani border post, according to a statement released by the Indian border agency.

"On May 8-9, 2025, the Border Security Force foiled a major infiltration attempt along the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, neutralizing at least seven terrorists and causing significant damage to a Pakistani post in Dhandhar," the statement said.

According to Indian border authorities, a large group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate Indian territory with the support of Pakistani paramilitary units. The Border Security Force also released video footage showing nighttime strikes on a Pakistani installation.

Earlier, the Indian Army reported numerous incidents along the border with Pakistan overnight Friday. According to the Indian Armed Forces, Pakistan launched attacks using drones and other weaponry. The attacks were repelled. Unofficial reports indicate that India’s air defense systems shot down approximately 50 Pakistani drones.