US presidential envoy says impressed by Moscow Kremlin

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said that he was impressed by the Moscow Kremlin.

"I got to the Kremlin, it's an impressive place, and I was a little bit awestruck, but awestruck in the sense that I was there on behalf of the United States government trying to get a peace deal, and the enormity of it sort of struck me," the envoy told the WABC radio.

Witkoff believes Russian President Vladimir Putin sees an opportunity "for the first time in decades to recalibrate the relationship of the Russian Federation with the United States." "I've had four meetings with him (the Russian leader - TASS) and not one of them was less than three hours," the US envoy emphasized.

On April 25, Putin and Witkoff held their fourth meeting since the beginning of the year. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the conversation lasted three hours and was "constructive and very useful in nature."