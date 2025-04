DOHA, April 29. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have claimed that the hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel reported.

"We don’t rule that the USS Harry Truman was hit by a pinpoint strike during our recent operation and expect it to leave the theater of war any moment," a source in the Houthi defense ministry told the TV channel.