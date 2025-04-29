Abbas plans to visit Russia for May 9 celebrations — Ambassador

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to arrive in Russia on May 8 and plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on May 10, Izvestia reported citing the Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

According to the ambassador, Abbas will arrive in the Russian capital on May 8 to participate in the Victory Day celebrations. On May 10, he intends to hold talks with Putin.

Among the possible topics for discussion, the diplomat mentioned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israeli military actions, and the prospects for resolving the conflict. Additionally, the two leaders may address the upcoming June conference of the UN Security Council, where a resolution recognizing Palestine and Israel as two states at the international level will be discussed. It is also possible that the talks will include humanitarian aid for the residents of Gaza and the lack of supplies due to Israel’s refusal to allow shipments.

The ambassador emphasized that the meeting of the two presidents is particularly significant in light of the escalating situation in the Middle East and growing pressure on the Palestinian people.

The last meeting between the two leaders took place in October 2024 during the BRICS summit in Kazan. At that time, Abbas and Putin also discussed the situation in the enclave.