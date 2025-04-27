Israel hits Hezbollah precision missile depot in Beirut

TEL AVIV, April 27. /TASS/. Israel has attacked a Hezbollah precision missile warehouse in Beirut, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, these missiles "posed a significant threat to Israel."

"Israel will not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger and pose any threat to it — anywhere in Lebanon," senior officials said.

Netanyahu and Katz stress that Israel will not let "Beirut’s Dahiyya suburb to serve as a sanctuary for Hezbollah."

"The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for preventing these threats," they warned, adding that Israel will stay committed to its "military objective," that is to ensure safe return of people to their homes in northern Israel.