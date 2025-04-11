Israel trying to destabilize Syria by causing inter-ethnic conflicts — Turkish president

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. Israel is making efforts to destabilize the security situation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the official opening ceremony of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"New actions, Israeli attacks in Syria affect the integrity of this country and make the situation in Syria turbulent. Israeli attacks undermine security and humanitarian efforts. Israel is trying to undermine the achievements of the December 8 [2024] revolution in Syria by turning the minorities living in the country against the government. It is causing inter-ethnic and inter-religious instability," the Turkish leader said.

He added that Turkey is closely following the events in Syria because it cannot allow destabilization in Syria and "will not turn a blind eye to attempts to disrupt the unity" of the Arab republic.