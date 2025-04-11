Lithuania to spend another 20 mln euros to buy rifle cartridges for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 11. /TASS/. Lithuania will spend 20 million euros more to purchase rifle cartridges for Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene announced.

"Lithuania intends to allocate an additional 20 million euros to purchase rifle cartridges for Ukraine. This is currently one of the main needs of its army," she told reporters upon her arrival at NATO headquarters for a meeting of the contact group that coordinates arms supplies to Kiev.

According to the minister, the implementation of this plan needs to be accelerated.

"Problems with this could arise in the summer, so we need to speed up the process," she said.

In 2024, Lithuania pledged to annually earmark 0.25% of its national GDP for Ukraine’s defense and security needs, a proportion that totals about 190 million euros.

The US will not take part in the meeting of the Ukraine contact group for the first time. The event is to be chaired by the UK and Germany.