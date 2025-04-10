Spanish Civil Guard busts crime ring, seizes major stash of hand grenades

MADRID, April 10. /TASS/. The Spanish Civil Guard said it busted a criminal organization that trafficked weapons from the Balkans.

Seven people were detained in the operation that took place in cooperation with the authorities in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France and Slovenia, according to a statement from the Civil Guard.

During the operation, Austria seized an arsenal of assault rifles and 126 hand grenades, one of Europe’s largest seizures of such grenades. The operation prevented the weapons from falling into the hands of other criminal organizations. The seized shipment was destined for France.

The investigation was coordinated with the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, or Europol, and the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or Eurojust.