ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. Consultations between Russia and the United States in Istanbul may positively influence the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkish experts have told TASS between live appearances on local television outside the Russian Consulate General, where the delegations are currently meeting.

Although the discussions were not originally intended to focus on Ukraine, journalists covering the event have shown a heightened interest in the topic. CNN Turk even broadcast a live analysis of the conflict, complete with a detailed map of the hostilities, from the consulate grounds.

Experts interviewed suggested that a successful outcome from the Istanbul talks could lead to advancements in other areas of discussion between Moscow and Washington. "The success of these consultations could pave the way for progress in resolving the Ukrainian crisis," one analyst stated. Another added, "The US-Russia dialogues are crucial for finding a solution to the situation in Ukraine."

The atmosphere outside the consulate is calm, despite the ongoing discussions, as numerous tourists strolling along Istiklal Street express curiosity about the large gathering of journalists and television cameras.

Previously, Turkish authorities have consistently offered their mediation in the Ukrainian conflict, suggesting the possibility of hosting negotiations on Turkish soil and providing assistance on various aspects of the situation.