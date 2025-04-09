Brussels working on overthrowing Serbian president, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Brussels is working on overthrowing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the active support of Western special services, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told TASS.

"The overthrow of my government on the streets of Belgrade isn't a protest of dissatisfaction, but the active work of Western intelligence services and a political project of the Brussels administration to replace President Vucic and bring to power a government that shares EU values and that will agree with the EU administration's policy of recognizing Kosovo, abandoning the Republika Srpska, and imposing sanctions on the Russian Federation," he said.

"They also made Serbia pretend not to see how the EU helps every attempt to bring down President Vucic and the legal government in Serbia," Vulin added.

About protests

Mass protests against the country's leadership took place in Belgrade on March 15. According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, the number of participants exceeded 100,000. Protests of varying intensity have been taking place in Serbia since November 2024, when a reinforced concrete canopy collapsed at the Novi Sad train station, killing 15 people. Protesters blame the country's authorities for the tragedy. Reacting to the demonstrations, President Aleksandar Vucic said that it would not be possible to hold a color revolution in Serbia similar to the Maidan revolution in Kiev.