Israel Defense Forces reports eliminating Hezbollah artillery commander

TEL AVIV, April 7. /TASS/. The Israeli military has delivered a precision strike on the south of Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah's artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

According to the statement, Mansour headed a Hezbollah artillery unit in the Taybeh area in southern Lebanon.

"Throughout the war, Mohammed directed and carried out numerous projectile attacks toward the Upper Galilee area," the IDF said. "The IDF will operate in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel.".