Nine bodies retrieved in Gaza Strip in past day — Palestine’s health ministry

CAIRO, February 2. /TASS/. Nine bodies have been retrieved from under the debris in the Gaza Strip over the past day, Palestine’s health ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of nine Palestinians have been found," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the overall death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 47,498, with 111,592 people being hurt.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19.