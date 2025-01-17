Israel’s war cabinet recommends government approve Gaza deal

TEL AVIV, January 17. /TASS/. Israel’s government will endorse the agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held there, according to a resolution adopted at a meeting of Israel’s war cabinet.

"Following an evaluation of all diplomatic, security and humanitarian aspects, and while understanding that the proposed deal supports the achievement of the objectives of the war, the Security Cabinet has recommended that the Government approve the proposed framework," it said in a press statement posted on the website of the Israeli prime minister’s office

According to the statement, the government "will convene later today."

The voting is expected with an hour, or before sabbath, which begins at 4:20 p.m. Jerusalem time (2:20 p.m. GMT) on January 17.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced late on January 15 that Israel and the Palestinian radical movement reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and introduce a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. The accord is due to take effect on Sunday, January 19. The first stage of the agreement would last 42 days and see the release of 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages.