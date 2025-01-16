At least 81 killed, 188 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past day

CAIRO, January 16. /TASS/. As many as 81 Palestinians were killed and 188 injured in the blockaded Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks over the past day, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported on Thursday.

"At least 81 Palestinians were killed and 188 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours," Gaza’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel. The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has climbed to 46,788, with 110,453 people injured, the agency added.

Tensions escalated again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel’s territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children, and the elderly. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in Gaza with the objective of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and rescuing all those abducted. Military actions in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.