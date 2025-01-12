Deputy speaker of Slovak parliament arrives in Moscow — delegation

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament Andrej Danko has arrived in Moscow, Peter Gaspar, a Slovak delegation member told TASS.

"The plane has just landed," he said, adding that Danko and another deputy speaker, Tibor Gaspar, will meet with speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, on Monday and with speaker of upper house of Russia’s parliament, Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, on Tuesday.

The Slovak parliamentary delegation set off for Moscow shortly before noon. However, Poland refused to let its plane fly across its territory and it had to fly across the Czech Republic and Germany instead, he said.

The delegation also includes head of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, Marian Kery, head of the defense and security committee, Richard Gluck, lawmakers Jan Mazgut and Adam Lucansky.