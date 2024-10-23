President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazan for 2024 BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, to participate in the 2024 BRICS Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

During the visit to Russia the president of Tajikistan is accompanied by the first deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs, assistant to the president of the Republic of Tajikistan on foreign relations, minister of industry and new technologies, chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management and other officials.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.