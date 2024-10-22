Second visit to Russia in three months proves Moscow-New Delhi friendship — PM Modi

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. The second visit to Russia in the past three months reflects the close coordination and strong friendship between Moscow and New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan.

"This is my second visit to Russia in the last three months, which demonstrates the close coordination and strong friendship between our two countries," he said.

Modi recalled that in July Moscow hosted a Russian-Indian summit. "We held a bilateral summit. Our cooperation in all areas has been strengthened through the discussions we held," the Indian prime minister emphasized.

Modi paid a two-day visit to Moscow on July 8-9 for the 22nd India-Russia summit. The two sides signed mutual documents, discussed joint projects and reaffirmed the two countries' privileged strategic partnership. Modi and Putin toured the exposition of the Atom pavilion at Moscow's VDNKh and held official talks in the Kremlin. The Indian prime minister was presented with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.