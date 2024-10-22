Dozens of reporters from different countries gather at Kazan Expo to cover BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Dozens of reporters from different countries have gathered at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center to cover the BRICS Summit, which begins today. A special large and comfortable press center has been set up here for the journalists' fruitful work.

The media center is divided into several zones: the main one is a working one with dozens of seats and large screens installed around the perimeter to follow the work of the summit in real time.

There is also a spacious coffee break area. Reporters are treated to tea, coffee, fresh fruit and sweets.

As a souvenir of the summit, journalists receive press kits: a stylish handbag with the BRICS 2024 badge and a power bank with the symbols of the event.

Impressions of foreign reporters

Colleagues from foreign media shared their impressions of the summit with TASS correspondents. "I have participated in other international events, but this is a different level. Everything is brilliantly organized. Can you imagine, they thought of everything for me: I left the hotel in the morning, got on the bus according to the schedule, then on the train - and here I am. Yes, I had to go through a few security checks, but at least the whole system works," a correspondent of a major South African TV channel said. The man added that the volunteers on the ground acted friendly and professional from the first minutes.

A journalist from Egypt, who came to Kazan for the first time, praised the city's impressive architecture. "I haven't managed to reach the [Kazan] Kremlin yet, but even as I rode the train to the Expo pavilions, I thought about how developed this city is," she pointed out. "Kazan has very unusual architectural solutions, and everything is clean and well-maintained," she said.

About BRICS Summit

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members. The Kazan summit is the first to be attended by new members of the association. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to attend. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith will participate in the summit in person.