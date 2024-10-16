Israel carries out strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Nabatieh area

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. Israel has carried out strikes on dozens of targets belonging to the Hezbollah Shia movement near the city of Nebatieh in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to the IDF, the targets included Hezbollah command centers, military infrastructure sites and weapons depots.

The IDF added that those facilities "were embedded by Hezbollah adjacent to civilian infrastructure, exploiting the civilian population as a human shield."

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.