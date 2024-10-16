Israeli Air Force attacks towns in northeastern Lebanon, killing civilians — TV

BEIRUT, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force jets have attacked the towns and settlements in northeastern Lebanon, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, the Israeli servicemen carried out dozens of missile strikes on the environs of Baalbek and Hermel, where the rear headquarters of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah is located and where its fighters live.

Earlier, the Israeli jets struck border crossings and roads in mountainous areas to ensure that Syria does not supply Lebanon with military equipment, weapons and ammunition.

Speaking at a press conference in Lebanon on Tuesday, Acting Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the Israeli Air Force was carrying out indiscriminate strikes on the country's territory. "The number of civilian casualties, including among women and children, is on the rise," he pointed out.

Over 2,400 people have been killed and 10,900 injured in Lebanon since tensions escalated in the Middle East in October 2023.