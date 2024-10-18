Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills ten Palestinians — TV

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. At least ten people have been killed in an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, as many as 42,438 people have been killed and 99,246 have suffered injuries in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.