Two Israeli servicemen killed, 18 injured during clashes with Hezbollah — TV

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. At least two Israeli servicemen were killed and 18 others were injured in clashes with Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah in the south of the country, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, a group of Israeli commandos who crossed into Lebanon at dawn near the border town of Odaisseh were ambushed by Hezbollah fighters.

The group said in a communique earlier that the resistance forces inflicted casualties on the enemy and forced it to retreat. The Israeli command did not comment on the incident.