US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in past day

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area seven times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times), as well as an MQ-9 reconnaissance and assault unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, seven times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past.

"During the past day, no shelling attacks on positions of the Syrian government army by terrorist groups were reported," he added.