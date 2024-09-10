Vietnam reels from Typhoon Yagi's devastation

HANOI, September 10. /TASS/. Typhoon Yagi has brought with it torrential rains that led to flooding in several northern provinces of Vietnam, including the capital of Hanoi, leaving 82 people dead and 64 missing, the VnExpress news website reported.

Vietnam's Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention said the storm itself caused less than ten casualties, but the heavy rains caused by the typhoon triggered massive flooding and landslides, greatly increasing the number of deaths and injuries.

The severe flood situation in a number of districts is still disrupting communication systems, and officials warn that the number of dead, missing and wounded in the settlements may continue to rise. According to the latest figures, the number of people injured as a result of the disaster exceeds 750.

Emergency services also reported significant property damage to northern Vietnam. The flood inundated and damaged more than 370,000 acres of rice, 66,000 acres of other crops and 27,000 acres of fruit plantations. Furthermore, more than 1,600 rafts for aquaculture farming were damaged and washed away. In addition, more than 1,100 cattle and 680,000 chickens died.

In the northern provinces, more than 48,000 buildings were damaged and destroyed, 5,300 energy towers went down and 200 sections of power lines were damaged, resulting in massive power outages.

Typhoon Yagi is the biggest storm to hit Vietnam in the last 30 years, Vietnam's National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue said. It caused torrential rains that led to flooding in northern Vietnam.