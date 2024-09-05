Seizure of Maduro’s plane by US a breach of international law — Iranian MFA

DUBAI, September 5. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has lambasted the US seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s personal plane, calling it a breach of international law, according to his statement posted on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while stressing the necessity to respect international laws and regulations, considers the recent move by the US government in confiscating the plane used by the Venezuelan president contrary to the rules and norms of international law," Kanaani said.

This US move poses a threat to airspace security and promotes aircraft piracy, the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

On September 2, the United States seized a plane belonging to Maduro and flew it to Florida. The US Department of Justice claims that the jet was illegally bought and exported from the country in violation of US sanctions. Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry described this move as hijacking. On Wednesday, the Dominican newspaper Diario libre reported that another plane allegedly belonging to the Venezuelan authorities had been grounded in Santo Domingo’s airport.