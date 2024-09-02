UAE's joining BRICS caused by striving for dialogue and development — UAE Finance Ministry

DUBAI, September 2. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates joined BRICS because the country is interested in building a constructive dialogue with various participants in the international community, which will contribute to the development of the global economy, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance said in an interview with WAM news agency.

"The UAE's accession to the BRICS group has embodied its commitment to multilateralism and constructive dialogue, aiming to support development, prosperity, and wellbeing for nations worldwide. This move aligns with the UAE's long-standing approach of building partnerships with countries, international organizations, and institutions to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy and explore new growth opportunities," the official said.

According to him, the Emirati authorities are seeking to show the effectiveness of their initiatives at the global level. Joining BRICS is in line with the strategy aimed at strengthening the country's role as a platform for the development of global economic cooperation, the official added.

In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the BRICS group, including Argentina, but in late December it refused to join. Five new members - Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia - began working in BRICS on January 1 under the chairmanship of Russia.