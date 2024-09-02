Aliyev's party wins 68 seats in Azerbaijan's 125-seat parliament — preliminary data

BAKU, September 2. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's ruling party, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan), is wins 68 seats out of the 125 in the country’s Milli Majlis (unicameral parliament) following the September 1 early elections, as follows from data uploaded to the website of the country's Central Election Commission after a review of all reports from the polling stations.

Ten opposition parties will receive a total of 11 seats. Eight opposition parties were represented in the previous parliament. A further 46 seats were won by candidates who ran as independents.

According to the CEC, the elections saw a 37.24% turnout. In Azerbaijan there is no turnout threshold. Elections are recognized as valid with any number of ballots cast.

The CEC statistics available at this point are preliminary. The CEC is expected to present the final results within 20 days and submit the report to the Constitutional Court for approval, which will pronounce its verdict within a 10-day deadline.

Azerbaijan on September 1 held early parliamentary elections. There were 990 candidates contesting 125 seats in parliament, including 305 from political parties. All others were independent. The elections were held under the majoritarian system. Twenty-five of the 26 political parties registered in Azerbaijan nominated their candidates.