X platform to be subjected to same attacks as in Brazil if Harris wins, Elon Musk says

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Elon Musk believes that the X social platform will be subjected to the same attacks in the United States as in Brazil, if Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the upcoming presidential election.

"The attacks this year on free speech are unprecedented in the 21st century. It will happen in America too if Kamala [and her running mate Tim] Walz gain power," Musk said on his X page.

Previously, Brazil Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled to immediately suspend the operation of the X social platform in the country. The ruling was reportedly issued after Musk refused to appoint its legal representative in Brazil.

On August 17, X announced that it would shut down its office in Brazil due to threats to its employees. The company claimed that it was able to obtain a secret order by de Moraes, who threatened to arrest the office’s legal advisor unless the social platform bans certain accounts. The social media was to remain available to Brazilian users at the time.

In April, CNN Brazil reported that X forwarded the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court’s demand to moderate the content to the US Congress. According to Brazilian media, Musk accused de Moraes of violation of the Constitution by attempting to achieve the blocking of the accounts of several supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The billionaire offered the judge to resign, threatening to make his demands to block certain accounts public.

De Moraes ruled to carry out an investigation of the reports claiming that Musk obstructed the Brazilian justice and use the social platform to "spread disinformation and to destabilize institutions of a democratic legal state." The judge warned that the republican authorities will not tolerate a situation, when "billionaires living abroad control social platforms, find it possible to violate the law, ignore court rulings and threaten Brazilian agencies.".