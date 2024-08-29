THE HAGUE, August 29. /TASS/. The F-16 fighter jets transferred by the Netherlands to Ukraine can be used for attacks on Russia, but not against civilian facilities, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told the NOS TV channel.

According to him, Ukraine can use the F-16 jets transferred by the Netherlands, including over the territory of Russia, provided that the laws of war are observed. In particular, it is stipulated that attacks should not be directed against civilian facilities. "Ukraine is definitely not allowed to do this," the minister emphasized. "This is the condition we have set," he said.

At the same time, Ukraine has the right to attack military targets in Russia, according to the Netherlands. This includes intercepting missiles over Russia and attacking airfields from which Russian fighter jets take off, Brekelmans said.

Earlier, Chief of Defense Onno Eichelsheim said that the Dutch side does not impose restrictions on the use and range of the F-16 fighter jets transferred to Kiev in the space over Russia.

The Netherlands plays one of the main roles in the coalition to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets and train pilots. As part of this initiative, the Dutch side plans to transfer 24 aircraft to Kiev and provide another 18 for the needs of the European training center in Romania. Earlier, The Times quoted an unnamed source as saying that Ukraine had already received six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the delivery of new weapons, including F-16 jets, to Kiev would not change the situation on the front, but would lead to a prolongation of the conflict. He also pointed out that these fighter jets, if delivered to the Ukrainian military, would burn just like other military equipment touted by the West.