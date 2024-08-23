Around 60,000 Ukrainian military personnel trained in EU since 2022 — media

BRUSSELS, August 23. /TASS/. About 60,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained under the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) since February 2022, the Euractiv website reported citing Kiev's estimates.

Meanwhile, EU military aid to Ukraine exceeded €39 billion, the website added.

Ukraine's representative to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, told the website that Kiev expects to expand cooperation with the EU after the new leadership assumes office. According to him, the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president and Roberta Metsola as head of the European Parliament "is particularly encouraging, as both have consistently prioritized support for Ukraine." In addition to military and humanitarian support, Kiev hopes EU accession talks will continue to progress, he added.

The EUMAM Ukraine mission was launched in October 2022. Under this program, Ukrainian servicemen are regularly trained according to the standards of the armed forces of EU countries, with the main training bases located in Germany and Poland. In late November 2023, the EU allocated almost €200 million for the training of the Ukrainian military. In March, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the collective West had become a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

In December 2023, the European Commission presented the results of a poll according to which the share of EU citizens supporting military aid to Ukraine fell from 67% in April 2022 to 48% in August 2023.