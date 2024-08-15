IDF eliminates over 20 armed radicals in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military has neutralized 20 armed radicals during raids near the town of Rafah close to the Gaza Strip's southern border, the Israeli army press service reported.

The agency noted that the radicals eliminated by air strikes and battles "posed a threat to IDF troops." In addition, the soldiers destroyed a structure "containing a terror tunnel shaft" near Rafah.

In the town of Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave, Israeli troops and the Israeli Air Force "eliminated a number of terrorists that operated inside Hamas weapons storage facilities," the military said. "In an additional strike, the IAF eliminated a tactical-level Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was responsible for firing projectiles toward IDF troops and Israeli territory," the military added.

In the central Gaza Strip, servicemen in the course of ongoing joint operations with the Israeli Air Force liquidated a "terrorist cell" and destroyed a weapons storage facility belonging to the radicals.

The Israeli Air Force attacked more than 30 Hamas military facilities in the Palestinian enclave, the agency said.