Russia-Serbia ties fraternal, to continue strengthening — minister

BELGRADE, August 13. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia’s fraternal ties are buttressed by the work of the intergovernmental committees of the two countries, which aim to make relations between Moscow and Belgrade even stronger, Serbian government minister in charge of international economic cooperation and co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Russian-Serbian Committee for Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation Nenad Popovic said.

"It is important to note that the relations between our countries are fraternal and cooperative. Politically and diplomatically, we understand and support each other," Nenad Popovic emphasized. "We have a common goal - to increase trade turnover between our countries. We will do our best to this end, do everything in our power, so that our excellent political relations have a solid economic basis," he said.

The Serbian minister emphasized that the parties have agreed to hold their next meeting in Russia before year's end. The 20th anniversary meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held with the participation of representatives of business and relevant agencies of the two countries.

"I expect that the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental committee will give a new impetus to our cooperation," Popovic concluded.

Russian Minister of Economic Development, co-chairman of the committee Maxim Reshetnikov noted that "strong cooperative relations" persist between the countries and that "there is a potential for launching new projects in healthcare and high technology." Moreover, "resuming the work of the Russian-Serbian Business Council" is under consideration.

Talks between the co-chairs of the Russian-Serbian Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation took place in Moscow on August 13. This was the second coordination meeting this year.