Gaza authorities confirm deadly Israeli strike on school — AFP

PARIS, August 10. /TASS/. A spokesman for the Gaza Strip civil defense confirmed to Agence France-Presse that Israel has delivered a strike on a school with three rockets, killing from 90 to 100 people.

"The number of fatalities at this time is 90 to 100, several dozen have been injured. Three Israeli rockets hit the school where refugees were housed," the news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Iran’s Press TV reported over 100 fatalities and dozens of wounded following an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier reported eliminating a command center of the Palestinian radical group Hamas located in Al-Taba'een school in Gaza City in the northern part of the embattled enclave.