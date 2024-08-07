Iranian president tells Macron that US, West supported Haniyeh’s killing

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. The United States and the West supported the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during their phone call.

"The Zionist regime’s (Israel - TASS) criminal and terrorist actions against the oppressed and vulnerable Gaza population and the killing of Haniyeh, Iran’s official guest, are geared to start a fire in the region, and, regrettably, the United States and Western countries supported this regime in its crimes, genocide and massacre, instead of condemning it," Pezheskian’s press service quoted him as saying.

"If the United States and Western countries really want to put an end to the war and instability in the region, they must immediately stop selling weapons and supporting the Zionist regime and press it to stop genocide and attacks in the Gaza Strip and agree a ceasefire," he stressed.

According to Pezeshkian, the key principles of Ian’s foreign policy are the rejection of wars and efforts toward peace in the whole world. "In conformity with international law, Iran will never say silent n the face of violation of its interests and security," he pledged and condemned the United States and the West for practicing double standards by supporting "the regime, which doesn’t observe any international norms."

On July 31, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas said that Politburo Chairman Yahya Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military units) said that Haniyeh was killed by a short-range projectile with a warhead weighing about 7 kilograms, adding that his assassination was organized by Israel with the US’ support.