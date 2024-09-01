Russian helicopters wipeout Ukrainian troops, armored vehicles in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Crews of Russian Ka-52M helicopters hit an area of deployment of Ukrainian troops and weapons in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Crews of Ka-52M combat helicopters delivered a strike on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and armored vehicles in border areas of the Kursk Region. The strike was delivered with the use of airborne projectiles at enemy targets based on reconnaissance data. The enemy manpower and armored vehicles were eliminated," the ministry said.