Putin earned $133,400 in 2019

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 9.726 mln rubles ($133,400) in 2019. The income, expenses and property declaration was posted on Friday on the Kremlin’s website.

The president declared 8.65 mln rubles ($118,600) of income in 2018.

The property list in the declaration remained unchanged in 2019. Putin owns an apartment with an area of 77 square meters, a garage with an area of 18 square meters, two vintage Volga GAZ M21 cars, a Niva SUV and a Skif trailer. The Russian president is using an apartment of 153.7 square meters and a garage parking lot of 18 square meters. All this property is in Russia.