Germany expects UK to join project on development of long-range missiles — newspaper

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. The German authorities expect that the US will join the project on development of long-range missiles, which was negotiated by Germany, France, Italy and Poland on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing its sources.

"Berlin expects that the new British government will also join the project," the newspaper says.

According to the sources, the defense ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Poland signed a memorandum of intentions on development of weapons with a range of over 1,000 km. According to the newspaper, the weapon in question may be either a cruise or a ballistic missile, which could hit targets on Russian territory and even reach Moscow from Germany. Currently, the Bundeswehr only has Taurus missiles with a range of 500 km.

According to the joint US-German statement, published on July 10, the US will begin deploying tis new long-range missiles in Germany in 2026 and these missiles will have longer range than the one deployed anywhere else in Europe. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US plans increase the probability of an arms race and may lead to an uncontrollable escalation.